Kerala Transport Minister Ganesh apologises to wife; resignation over infidelity allegations unlikely

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to end the public row following his wife's allegations, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar called his wife, Bindu Menon, and apologised on Tuesday. Menon had accused him of infidelity on Monday.
The allegations, coming ahead of the assembly elections, placed the Left Front in a difficult position. The UDF demanded the minister’s resignation, prompting Ganesh Kumar to seek a private resolution with his wife.
Speaking to Asianet News, Bindu Menon confirmed that the minister had called and apologised. She said an apology, rather than legal action, was what she sought.
With this development, speculation over the minister’s resignation appears to have ended, providing some relief to the government in the poll-bound state.
“(Ganesh) called me and said we could resolve it, which is what I wanted too. I never wanted to pursue legal action, nor do I seek any revenge,” Bindu said.
She added that her decision was not taken under pressure. “Many had contacted me, but I refrained from responding. My intention was never to tarnish anyone’s reputation or that of the government. I am the person who will continue to live with the minister, so there is no need for him to apologise publicly,” she said, urging others to respect her privacy.
Ganesh Kumar had attempted to contact Bindu on Monday evening and later spoke to her sister.
Describing her statements on Monday as an “emotional outburst,” Bindu said she would take no further action.
The minister had come under fire after Bindu, a close relative of former DGP and BJP leader R Sreelekha, publicly accused him of an extramarital affair. Following advice from Sreelekha, Bindu had also contacted the police for assistance, but no action was taken.