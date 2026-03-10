Kerala Transport Minister Ganesh apologises to wife; resignation over infidelity allegations unlikely

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to end the public row following his wife's allegations, Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar called his wife, Bindu Menon, and apologised on Tuesday. Menon had accused him of infidelity on Monday.

The allegations, coming ahead of the assembly elections, placed the Left Front in a difficult position. The UDF demanded the minister’s resignation, prompting Ganesh Kumar to seek a private resolution with his wife.

Speaking to Asianet News, Bindu Menon confirmed that the minister had called and apologised. She said an apology, rather than legal action, was what she sought.

With this development, speculation over the minister’s resignation appears to have ended, providing some relief to the government in the poll-bound state.

“(Ganesh) called me and said we could resolve it, which is what I wanted too. I never wanted to pursue legal action, nor do I seek any revenge,” Bindu said.