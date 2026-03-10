Pluralist who debunked colonial, communal notions of history

KOZHIKODE: Kandiyoor Narayana Panikkar, the Marxist historian who firmly stood up against every attempt to communalise the discipline and upheld the sanctity of empirical facts, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 89.

Known for his unwavering commitment to secularism, Panikkar adorned numerous important posts, including vice-chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, chairman of the Kerala Council for Historical Research, vice-chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council and president of the Indian History Congress. He also served as professor of history and dean of the School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

But it was not the positions he held that made Panikkar a respectable figure in academic circles and among the public. He represented the intelligentsia in the country who felt restless about the ‘Sangh parivar’s meddling with history for political gains’. Like many others, Panikkar was disturbed by the attempt to create history from myth. He agreed that myths do contain elements of historical fact, but staunchly objected to the rewriting of history based on ‘communal mythification’.

Panikkar chose to debunk the colonial classification of Indian history as ‘Hindu period’ and ‘Muslim period,’ which he believed continued to influence national historians. He felt that this approach led to the creation of ‘outsider as enemy’ that gained momentum in the recent decades. He always upheld the idea of a plural society and vociferously argued for an approach that is based on facts and not on faith.

Panikkar had campaigned against BJP governments’ attempt to ‘saffronise’ prestigious institutions in the country, including the Indian Council for Historical Research, the Indian Council for Social Science Research, the Centre for Advanced Studies, the University Grants Commission and the National Council for Educational Research and Training.