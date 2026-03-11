Gas trouble in eateries: 50% could shut in three days due to LPG shortage in Kerala

KOCHI: The conflict in West Asia has had a ripple effect in Kerala as well, with the availability of commercial LPG cylinders going down drastically. As in the case of other states, the hotel and restaurant industry in Kerala is expected to see the closure of around 50% of its businesses in the next three days if the current trend continues.

Already, smaller businesses have shut down temporarily in the state, according to the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA). In Mumbai, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) declared that nearly 20% of the establishments have closed temporarily. The same is the case in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru, and other parts of the country.

Azees Moosa, working president of KHRA, told TNIE that the situation is going from bad to worse. “In my case, with the stock available, I may be able to continue operations for two more days. Thereafter, I would be forced to shut down until the situation improves,” Azees said.

“In the case of those placing bulk orders, say around 15 cylinders, the gas agencies are giving only two cylinders. The agencies are turning away all customers placing orders for one or two cylinders,” he added.

According to Jose Pradeep, president of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the shortage of commercial LPG will adversely hit the hotel industry as well.