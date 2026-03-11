Kerala CM seeks PM's intervention to ensure adequate LPG supply amid shortage concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the availability of cooking gas in the country in the backdrop of tensions in West Asia, and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure adequate supply and take urgent measures to mitigate the impact of price rise.

In a statement, Vijayan said concerns have been raised in the country regarding the availability of LPG following the conflicts in West Asia.

With the recent hike in cooking gas prices, the financial burden on ordinary families has already increased, he noted.

Reports have also emerged about cooking gas shortages in various parts of Kerala, he said, adding that limiting the booking interval for domestic LPG connections to 27 days has further worsened the situation.

The chief minister said there were apprehensions that uncertainty in LPG supply could also affect the service sector, including hotels and restaurants in the state.