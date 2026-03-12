Kerala HC disqualifies Vellappally and son Thushar from SNDP Yogam posts

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday disqualified Vellappally Nadesan, M N Soman and Thushar Vellappally from serving as the general secretary, president and vice-president, respectively, of the SNDP Yogam, citing failure to submit annual income and expenditure accounts for nine years.

The court observed that Section 164(2)(a) of the Companies Act disqualifies a person from being a director if financial statements or annual returns of a company are not filed for a continuous period of three years.

It further noted that no person can be appointed as a director of a company unless he has been allotted a Director Identification Number (DIN) under Section 154 of the Act. Every person proposed for appointment as a director must also furnish their DIN and a declaration stating that they are not disqualified from becoming a director under the Companies Act, 2013.