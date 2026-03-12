Kerala HC disqualifies Vellappally and son Thushar from SNDP Yogam posts

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday disqualified Vellappally Nadesan, M N Soman and Thushar Vellappally from serving as the general secretary, president and vice-president, respectively, of the SNDP Yogam, citing failure to submit annual income and expenditure accounts for nine years.
The court observed that Section 164(2)(a) of the Companies Act disqualifies a person from being a director if financial statements or annual returns of a company are not filed for a continuous period of three years.
It further noted that no person can be appointed as a director of a company unless he has been allotted a Director Identification Number (DIN) under Section 154 of the Act. Every person proposed for appointment as a director must also furnish their DIN and a declaration stating that they are not disqualified from becoming a director under the Companies Act, 2013.
The court said these statutory requirements were not followed in the present case.
The order came on a petition filed by writer late M K Sanoo, a member of the Aruvipuram Sreenarayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (ASDPY), Kollam. The petition sought the appointment of an administrator to manage the day-to-day affairs of the Yogam and the conduct of elections to its board of directors.
According to the petitioner, the Yogam has not filed its annual returns since 2006, and therefore its affairs are not being administered in accordance with the law.
Advocate Anil Kumar D, counsel for the petitioner, confirmed that the court has disqualified Vellappally and the other office-bearers. Justice T R Ravi issued the order. A detailed judgment is awaited.