Kerala High Court verdict weakens Vellappally Natesan’s grip on SNDP Yogam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the Kerala High Court disqualified Vellappally Natesan as the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, the veteran leader now faces a growing political and organisational battle with significantly reduced authority.

The court verdict has come at a crucial time for the community leader. Ahead of assembly elections, leaders of influential community organisations usually enjoy considerable freedom to influence political parties according to their own preferences. The latest development, however, has sharply weakened Natesan’s position.

Known for his outspoken style, Natesan has often been at the centre of political debates in Kerala. Almost every politician in the state has experienced the sharpness of his tongue. Being reduced to a defenceless community leader would likely have been the last situation he wanted to face. His setback comes only weeks after the Union government honoured him with the Padma Bhushan.

The court’s decision is widely seen as a major blow to Natesan, who has been a dominant figure in the powerful community organisation for nearly three decades. The position of general secretary has been central to his influence within the Yogam and in the wider socio-political landscape of the state.

With his disqualification, Natesan is expected to lose much of this influence and may face increasing pressure from rival factions within the organisation.

“Interestingly, the fall of Natesan has found more takers than sympathisers. He represents the upper layer of the community, whereas a large section of people belonging to the OBC category still remain socially deprived. However, the development will have political implications,” said political analyst Ajith Sreenivasan.