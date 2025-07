KOCHI: Asserting that the Congress-led UDF will not be able to win the 2026 assembly elections, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Sunday challenged Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, saying he will resign from his post if the UDF secures 100 seats.

“Satheesan is merely boasting by saying that the UDF will win 100 seats. If it manages to win that many seats, then I will resign from the SNDP Yogam general secretary post. (Otherwise) Is he ready to go into political exile? The LDF will enjoy a third term in power... their (Congress’) Thiruvananthapuram district president itself said so,” Vellappally said.

His continued tirade against Satheesan came at separate meetings of SNDP Yogam union leaders in North Paravoor and Kochi.

Vellappally continues tirade against Satheesan, calls him arrogant leader

Calling Satheesan an “arrogant leader”, Vellappally claimed that the same leader of Opposition who had called him three weeks ago, seeking a one-to-one meeting, was now raising charges against him. “He thinks he is a superstar... He is trying to create confusion in the minds of the Ezhava community by claiming their support in his constituency. The community should be cautious against such false appeasing attempts,” Vellappally said, while speaking at a meeting of the SNDP union leaders of Kanayannur taluk held at Palarivattom.