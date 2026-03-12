Upbeat mood lifts NDA’s spirits after PM's Kochi rally

KOCHI: Colourful hoardings, captivating slogans and spirited speeches. The mood was upbeat at the Jawaharlal International Stadium as Kochi hosted a steady flow of BJP, Twenty20, and BDJS activists from early morning.
There were hoardings around the venue declaring the slogan ‘Viksit Keralam with Modi’. The streets were packed and crowds gathered on either side of the road leading to the stadium awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi took out a brief roadshow from the entrance of the stadium to the venue in an open vehicle. He waved and smiled at the crowd as chants of “Modi, Modi” resonated.
In his speech, Modi referred to allegations of corruption and communal appeasement against the LDF and the UDF, while promising to usher in an era of double-engine development if the NDA is voted to power.
There was a roar of excitement as he said, “We will work day and night to bring double-engine development. This is Modi’s guarantee.”
A rare unity was evident among NDA partners as various leaders spoke about their vision for “Viksit Keralam” and the need for bipolar politics in Kerala.
Admitting that lack of unity was the reason for past failures, Thushar Vellappally, president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, said there is a fresh enthusiasm among partners, which indicates that the time is ripe for the front to claim power in the state.
Twenty20, a new ally, utilised the opportunity to display its strength in the district as hundreds of workers thronged the venue wearing blue caps and cheering every word uttered by party chairman Sabu M Jacob.
Referring to the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US, Sabu said the PM refused to budge under pressure and revived an agreement with the European Union, which forced America to its knees. Sabu said the shift in attitude towards India, after Modi assumed charge, had made him feel proud.
Referring to what he termed as a sentimental issue for the Christian community in the state, Sabu expressed hope that the PM’s mediation will end the century-old Malankara Church dispute.
Senior BJP leaders including Union ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian, Rajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan, state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan, P K Krishnadas, Sobha Surendran, S Suresh and Anoop Antony were present.