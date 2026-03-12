Upbeat mood lifts NDA’s spirits after PM's Kochi rally

KOCHI: Colourful hoardings, captivating slogans and spirited speeches. The mood was upbeat at the Jawaharlal International Stadium as Kochi hosted a steady flow of BJP, Twenty20, and BDJS activists from early morning.

There were hoardings around the venue declaring the slogan ‘Viksit Keralam with Modi’. The streets were packed and crowds gathered on either side of the road leading to the stadium awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi took out a brief roadshow from the entrance of the stadium to the venue in an open vehicle. He waved and smiled at the crowd as chants of “Modi, Modi” resonated.

In his speech, Modi referred to allegations of corruption and communal appeasement against the LDF and the UDF, while promising to usher in an era of double-engine development if the NDA is voted to power.

There was a roar of excitement as he said, “We will work day and night to bring double-engine development. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

A rare unity was evident among NDA partners as various leaders spoke about their vision for “Viksit Keralam” and the need for bipolar politics in Kerala.