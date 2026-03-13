What haunts communist leaders of Alappuzha?

KOCHI: It seems destiny has been cruel to Communist leaders of Alappuzha. From Kunthakaran Pathrose to G Sudhakaran, all were sidelined, humiliated or at odds with the party in later years of their lives.

Pathrose, the hero of Punnapra Vayalar uprising, was demoted from the state committee to Arattuvazhy branch committee. Unable to bear the humiliation, he left. A section in CPM did not like his extremist views.

T K Varghese Vaidyan, who was instumental in uniting agricultural labourers of Kuttanad, suffered a similar fate. He had an unsuccessful outing in the first assembly election in 1957 from Thakazhi, and later took leave to start a family business.

Upon return, he never got due consideration.Then there was K R Gouri Amma. Admired as the most efficient administrator, she was part of the Left cabinets in 1957, 1967, 1980 and 1987. However, her relationship with husband and former minister T V Thomas got strained due to the party’s interference.

After the Communist Party split, Gouri Amma joined CPM, while Thomas stayed with the CPI. In 1987, the LDF projected her as the chief ministerial candidate, but CPM chose E K Nayanar upon winning. Soon, she drifted away from the party.