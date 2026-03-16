Insecure Keralites in Gulf sending families back home

KOCHI: An air strike siren going off, people rush to their balconies with mobile phones, and exploding missiles light up the night sky.

That, according to Jayasankar Mundancherry, has become the routine for the residents of Bahrain, weathering successive retaliatory air strikes from Iran ever since the US and Israel launched bombing on February 28.

“Though the situation on the ground is tense, and uncertainty looms large over how long the war will go on, life in Bahrain has not been affected much when it comes to the availability of essential items and other facilities,” Jayasankar, who caught a flight back home from Riyadh along with his daughter, told TNIE.

He points out that Bahrain has been bearing the brunt of Iran’s strikes due to the critical US military presence there, compared to other Gulf countries. Bahrain hosts the US Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain in Juffair, serving as the headquarters for the US Fifth Fleet and NAVCENT. This critical base facilitates American naval operations in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, and surrounding areas. It has been a permanent fixture in Bahrain since 1948, hosting thousands of military personnel.

Jayasankar points out that Indian nationals in the country -- numbering around four lakh -- are safe.