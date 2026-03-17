ECI orders for officials' reshuffle in Kerala ahead of Assembly elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday transferred many senior officials, including IAS and IPS officers, as part of the poll preparedness for the April 9 Assembly elections.

As part of the changes, T Narayanan has been appointed as the District Police Chief of Kozhikode. Thomson Jose will take charge as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Thrissur Range.

In administrative changes, K Inbasekhar has been posted as the District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) of Alappuzha.