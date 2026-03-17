ECI orders for officials' reshuffle in Kerala ahead of Assembly elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday transferred many senior officials, including IAS and IPS officers, as part of the poll preparedness for the April 9 Assembly elections.
As part of the changes, T Narayanan has been appointed as the District Police Chief of Kozhikode. Thomson Jose will take charge as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Thrissur Range.
In administrative changes, K Inbasekhar has been posted as the District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) of Alappuzha.
Among Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) officers, Vandana S has been appointed as the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Thaliparamba. She will also serve as the Returning Officer (RO) for the Irikkur Assembly constituency. Sachin Krishna has been posted as District Registrar General in Kannur and will function as the Returning Officer for the Dharmadam constituency.
The Election Commission issued the directions to the chief secretary after reviewing the state’s poll preparedness. The state government has been instructed to implement the postings with immediate effect.
A compliance report confirming that the officers have taken charge of their new positions must be submitted by 11 am on March 18.
The Commission has also made it clear that officials who have been transferred out of their current posts should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the election process.