Express Dialogues | 'This time, no govt without BJP': V Muraleedharan

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan is confident the BJP will win double-digit seats in the assembly elections. In a chat with TNIE, the ex-union minister, who is contesting from Kazhakkoottam, says the party has been trying to occupy the space of both LDF and UDF, and that if the BJP wins, both fronts will suffer. Excerpts

How do you assess BJP’s chances?

BJP is contesting to win. Until now, we aimed for only one or two seats. We are aiming for a scenario where it would be impossible to have a government without BJP’s involvement. There won’t be a government without BJP. You can interpret it in different ways.

It’s expected that one of the two major fronts—LDF and UDF—will form the government. Do you believe BJP will be a deciding factor?

I believe this scenario will change. I’m not talking about one or two seats.

In 2021, the BJP state president said the party would win 30 seats and form the government...

I’m talking about the current situation. The momentum will increase or decrease, depending on how effectively BJP can cash in.

What are the factors that favour the BJP?

Many. There’s strong anti-incumbency against the government. Not only among people, but within their party too.

Won’t that favour UDF?

That’s a misinterpretation. No intelligent and future-oriented political leader considers Congress an option. Because BJP is on the rise, Congress is in decline. So far, there is no sign of its recovery.

Is BJP trying to occupy the Congress space?

We have been trying to occupy the space of both fronts. Many leaders, including a CPM area secretary, have switched to our side. Many more are set to come.