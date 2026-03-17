Express Dialogues | 'This time, no govt without BJP': V Muraleedharan

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan is confident the BJP will win double-digit seats in the assembly elections. In a chat with TNIE, the ex-union minister, who is contesting from Kazhakkoottam, says the party has been trying to occupy the space of both LDF and UDF, and that if the BJP wins, both fronts will suffer. Excerpts
How do you assess BJP’s chances?
BJP is contesting to win. Until now, we aimed for only one or two seats. We are aiming for a scenario where it would be impossible to have a government without BJP’s involvement. There won’t be a government without BJP. You can interpret it in different ways.
It’s expected that one of the two major fronts—LDF and UDF—will form the government. Do you believe BJP will be a deciding factor?
I believe this scenario will change. I’m not talking about one or two seats.
In 2021, the BJP state president said the party would win 30 seats and form the government...
I’m talking about the current situation. The momentum will increase or decrease, depending on how effectively BJP can cash in.
What are the factors that favour the BJP?
Many. There’s strong anti-incumbency against the government. Not only among people, but within their party too.
Won’t that favour UDF?
That’s a misinterpretation. No intelligent and future-oriented political leader considers Congress an option. Because BJP is on the rise, Congress is in decline. So far, there is no sign of its recovery.
Is BJP trying to occupy the Congress space?
We have been trying to occupy the space of both fronts. Many leaders, including a CPM area secretary, have switched to our side. Many more are set to come.
When K Surendran and you were at the helm, BJP focused on teaming up with Hindu Dalit organisations and other community outfits, cautiously stepping into CPM strongholds. But a paradigm shift happened with the entry of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, with his upper-class development politics...
Rajeev Chandrasekhar simply pointed out that Kerala’s development stagnated through the continuous rule of LDF and UDF ever since the formation of the state. The rise in unemployment and migration of people to other states and countries are proof. What he did was use new terminology—Vikasita Keralam—in line with the prime minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. BJP has also been closely observing the rise of Islamic terrorism in the state, with the covert support of CPM and Congress.
BJP was only able to garner a face-saving win in Thiruvananthapuram corporation in the local body polls. Its vote-share even dropped. How can people trust BJP as a deciding force?
What if I say we had focused only on Thiruvananthapuram corporation? In politics, I cannot reveal all my cards. BJP didn’t focus on district panchayats this time. A fact none can deny is that BJP is the only party steadily growing in Kerala. The space occupied by other parties, including Congress and CPM, is shrinking.
If BJP does win big, which front would be worst hit?
Both will suffer as they are the same. Outside Kerala, aren’t they the same? We want CPM, Congress, and League to weaken.
Is BJP yet to identify its immediate opponent?
We have already done so; we are opposing both simultaneously. Why worry about who’s on the other side? I’d rather focus on winning.
The BJP has been harping on Congress-mukt Bharat...
We oppose Congress’ corruption and vote-bank politics. Similarly, we oppose LDF’s authoritarian rule. The motto Congress-mukt Bharat simply means corruption-free India.
Though BJP led the protests against Sabarimala women’s entry, it was Congress that raked in political mileage. Does BJP’s current low-key attitude regarding the Sabarimala gold theft row stem from this past concern?
Sabarimala is more of an emotional issue, rather than a political one. We won’t use it for political benefit.
For elections, will weightage be given to issues like Sabarimala or development?
All of them. We aim for a Vikasita Keralam, Surakshita Keralam, and Vishwaasa Samrakshanam.
This time, what will be the number of BJP seats?
BJP seats will be in double digits, for sure. A government without BJP won’t be beneficial to Kerala.
In those seats, who will your opponent be, CPM or Congress?
Both. When BJP wins, all others will fail.
Where will BJP make a greater impact?
In south Kerala, naturally. In all districts, except Malappuram, we will make a big impact. In Malappuram, IUML still has the upper hand.
You had said IUML will do the backseat driving if UDF comes to power...
As a political party, they have the freedom to govern. But we have seen their governance. Their approach is to give priority to a particular community at all times. Secondly, the comfort level that exists when IUML governs could encourage terrorist activities.
Do you think there are chances of a Muslim consolidation in the elections?
They (UDF and LDF) have been covertly attempting to do that. The opposition towards the film ‘Kerala Story’ is part of this move. They have been trying to create an impression that they are the ones standing up for that community. It’s their politics. How long it will continue remains a question!
(Team TNIE : Cithara Paul, Anil S, K S Sreejith, Aswin Asok Kumar)