Kerala Assembly elections: Actors, influencers among Twenty20 candidates

KOCHI: Aiming to make an impact in its maiden electoral foray after joining the NDA, the Twenty20 has fielded actors and influencers as its candidates. The party has declared 12 candidates for the Assembly election, of which four are film personalities, and one is a social media influencer.

The party also sprang a surprise by naming Varghese George, son-in-law of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, as its candidate for Kodungallur constituency.

Announcing the candidates, Twenty 20 chairman Sabu M Jacob said the party will contest from 20 constituencies, of which nine are in Ernakulam district.

The party will field Actor Anjali Nair in the Tripunithura constituency, while actor Lakshmi Priya will contest from Perumbavoor. Actor and dancer Veena Nair will be the NDA candidate in Ettumannur, and social media influencer and business management professional Promy Kuriakose will contest from Angamaly.

"We have lined up fresh faces as candidates who have carved out their identity in the cultural sphere. In 2021, the Twenty20 contested from eight Assembly constituencies on its own, and we are contesting in 20 constituencies across the state as an ally of the NDA," Sabu told media persons on Tuesday.

An award-winning actress and a successful entrepreneur, Anjali has continuously reinvented herself, breaking barriers and defying expectations.