Nedumangad newborn death: Doctors boycott specialty OPs, surgeries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government doctors under the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) have decided to intensify their protest over the hospital assault incident at Nedumangad last month by boycotting specialty outpatient services and elective surgeries across the district from Tuesday.

Since March 13, they have also stopped conducting on-call deliveries after duty hours and the related surgical procedures in hospitals where only two gynecologists are available.

The controversy began following the death of a newborn during a C-section performed on a woman from Vithura on February 17.

The infant’s family, supported by various political outfits, staged large protests at the hospital, alleging that a delay in the surgery led to the baby’s death. During the protests, a mob also assaulted the hospital superintendent, triggering strong protests from the medical community.

The Thiruvananthapuram district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has strongly opposed the government’s decision to suspend a doctor in connection with the death of the newborn at Nedumangad District Hospital.