Development vs discontent: CPI stronghold in Kerala's Kanhangad set for triangular contest

The Kanhangad assembly constituency in Kasaragod district is considered a rare CPI stronghold. CPI leader and former state revenue minister E Chandrasekharan had won from this constituency in 2011, 2016 and 2021. This time the CPI has fielded advocate Govindan Palikappil.

When this correspondent met CPI camp followers at their office a few days ago, they were in an upbeat mood. However, cadres of the Congress party and the BJP claimed that voters in the constituency are dissatisfied with Chandrasekharan's performance, despite him being a three-time MLA and a former minister. This, they claimed, would spoil Govindan Palikappil's chances.

Chandrasekharan, however, rattled off a long list of projects worth thousands of crores implemented by him in his constituency during his term as revenue minister between May 2016 and 2021. He also claimed that the MLA's funds were well spent.

He spoke of how an industrial park has been developed in an area of 82 acres, opening up employment opportunities for the local youth. As many as 22 bridges were constructed, a sports school for SC/ST students is under construction at an estimated cost that can go up to Rs 90 crore. Moreover, a civil station has come up in Vellarikundu, he went on.

"All these I'm telling to you from memory. Mathrubhumi has brought out a special supplement which has all the details of the projects announced by me. So, I can proudly say that this time also our party candidate will win from this constituency without any doubt," he told The New Indian Express.

In 2011, Chandrasekharan polled 66,640 votes, while his Congress rival advocate MC Jose secured 54,462 votes, resulting in a victory margin of 12,178 votes.

In 2016, Chandrasekharan received 80,558 votes, compared to 54,547 votes secured by his Congress opponent Dhanya Suresh. The margin of victory increased to 26,011 votes.

In 2021, Chandrasekharan secured 84,615 votes, while his Congress rival PV Suresh polled 57,476 votes. The margin increased further to 27,139 votes.

KK Babu, a Congress leader and Kasaragod district president of the Fishermen Congress, told The New Indian Express that Shaiji Ottappally of the Kerala Congress (Joseph) is the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Kanhangad this time.

Babu said Shaiji is a native of Ettumanoor in Kottayam district. Left party cadres describe him as an "outsider".

When asked whether this would be an issue for the Congress, Babu responded, "Kasaragod has a tradition of accepting outsiders as their own. Haven't we accepted Rajmohan Unnithan as one of our own?"

Unnithan is the Kasaragod Lok Sabha MP.

However, K Chandran, Congress block committee vice president, admitted that the party symbol could pose a challenge this time.

"People are familiar with the hand and ladder symbols. But Kerala Congress (J)'s symbol is an autorickshaw," he said.

Congress Mandalam President Chandrasekharan BV believes that anti-incumbency sentiment against Chandrasekharan and against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at the state level, could work in the party's favour.

"There is a 'vikasana muradippu' (development deceleration) in the constituency," claimed Youth Congress vice-president Sharath.

Congress leaders pointed to several issues: the Mother and Child Hospital lacks adequate doctors and technicians; the district treasury building was inaugurated without even having a proper door; there is a lack of industries; and the long-standing demand for a mini harbour for coastal communities remains unfulfilled.

BJP Kanhangad Mandal President Prashanth M alleged that the constituency suffers from inadequate roads, hospitals, and bridges. He said that many youths are forced to move to cities like Chennai, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru for higher education and later migrate abroad due to a lack of job opportunities.

For healthcare, people often have to travel to Mangaluru, he added, noting that the government medical college in Kasaragod exists "only in name".

M Balraj is the BJP candidate for Kanhangad. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said this is his second attempt in electoral politics. He contested in 2021 and finished third with 21,570 votes.

"The CPI is overconfident. They believe they can win even without doing enough for the people. As for the Congress, their candidate is an 'outsider'. Combined with the central schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this gives me an edge in the constituency," he said.

He also pointed out that the Kanhangad–Panathur road, a stretch of over 30 km used by those travelling to Madikeri, requires urgent attention.

He added that although Kanhangad has significant tourism potential, the sector remains largely neglected.

CPI functionary G Vishnu countered these claims, stating that during Chandrasekharan's first term as an MLA, the state was governed by the Congress-led UDF, limiting his ability to implement development projects. However, during his second term, the constituency witnessed large-scale infrastructure development.

He noted that Chandrasekharan utilised his MLA funds to upgrade schools and primary health centres, many of which were converted into Family Health Centres (FHCs). All these, he claimed, would help the party candidate Govindan Palikappil to win from this constituency.

Kanhangad is one of the seven legislative assembly constituencies in Kasaragod district. It includes the municipality of Kanhangad and the grama panchayats of Ajanur, Madikai, Balal, Kallar, Kinanoor, Karindalam, Kodom-Bellur, and Panathady.