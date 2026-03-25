‘Left has retreated from strong stance against BJP ’: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

In an interaction with TNIE, Congress leader Sachin Pilot slams LDF rule, claims he does not know anything about Jamaat-e-Islami, and calls chief minister’s comments against Rahul Gandhi absurd. Excerpts:

The UDF has been in the opposition for a decade. How confident is the Congress heading into this election?

In the last Lok Sabha election, we won all seats, except one. In the recent local body elections, we received an unprecedented stamp of approval from the people of Kerala. Taken together with the public mood after 10 years of LDF rule, it’s clear that voters have made up their minds in favour of the UDF.

This confidence is driven not just by dissatisfaction with the government’s performance, but also by Rahul Gandhi’s five guarantees and our commitment to a positive, futuristic, and inclusive manifesto. We have a clear vision and a proven track record of delivering for Kerala.

The response we have received so far to candidate selection, UDF campaign, and the enthusiasm among party workers indicate that people are eager to vote out LDF. I am absolutely confident that we will get a thumping majority.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has been claiming 100 seats. What are your expectations?

I don’t give numbers. However, I believe we will secure a majority larger than we have achieved in the past few decades.