Welfare Party, SDPI cadre slug it out on social media over Manjeshwar seat

KOZHIKODE: The war of words between the cadre of the Welfare Party of India (WPI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on social media has intensified after the latter decided to field its own candidate in Manjeshwar constituency, where former BJP state president K Surendran is contesting.

Usually, SDPI stays away from contesting the constituencies where the BJP has a good chance to win. But this time, the party changed its strategy and has asserted that it has no additional responsibility than other parties to ensure the defeat of the Sangh Parivar.

This stand has infuriated the Welfare Party activists who are continuously firing innuendos targeting the SDPI. Quoting SDPI state secretary Ansar Enoth’s statement that the party candidate will win in Manjeshwar, Women Justice Movement state secretary Fousiya Arif quipped: “Yes, the candidate SDPI has in mind will win. And after that, fascism will perish.”

Women Justice Movement is the feeder organisation of Welfare Party and Fousiya had contested the recent elections to local bodies with the support of the UDF.

Another pro-Welfare Party handle even went to the extent of suspecting a secret deal between the BJP and the SDPI for the release of the latter’s leaders languishing in jail. Welfare Party supporters had also alleged that there is a clandestine alliance between the SDPI and the CPM. They quoted SDPI’s ‘silence’ over the candidature of CPM leader Karayi Rajan, who is an accused in the murder of NDF worker Muhammad Fazal, as proof of the understanding.