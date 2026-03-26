Muthanga police torture case: Kerala court rejects State appeal, orders Rs 12.5 lakh compensation

The court pronounced its order on March 16 after considering eight issues, including whether custodial injuries were proven, whether the state was liable for the acts, and whether the compensation awarded was adequate.

The court stated that Surendran was subjected to custodial torture by police officials, based on an examination of medical records, and upheld the trial court’s findings. “The injuries were caused in the course of torture. The state has failed to discharge its liability,” the court observed.

The court also held that, in this case, the doctrine of sovereign immunity does not apply to the state. The arrest, detention, and torture of a citizen by police officers acting in the course of their employment, even if they exceeded their authority, is a matter for which the state must answer, the order observed. “The infliction of torture upon a citizen is a grievous violation of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty, and of the right against torture implicit therein,” it said.

While enhancing the compensation, the court also cited the Nambi Narayanan vs Siby Mathews case. The amount was increased after considering five factors, including the shock, pain, and mental suffering caused by the illegal arrest and 11-hour detention, physical injury and hearing impairment, loss of reputation, loss of amenities and enjoyment of life, and treatment expenses.

While delivering the verdict, the court directed the state to pay compensation of Rs12.50 lakh, with interest at six per cent per annum, within three months. The state was also directed to recover the amount from the accused, P. Viswambaran and V. Devaraj. Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had exonareted Surendran from the three cases registered against him.