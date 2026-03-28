Sangh Parivar leader claims Satheesan sought RSS support to win in 2001, 2006 Assembly polls

KOCHI: A prominent Sangh Parivar leader, RV Babu, on Saturday claimed that UDF chairman VD Satheesan had met RSS leaders in 2001 and 2006 for their support to win the state Assembly polls in those years, an allegation denied by the Congress leader.

Satheesan said that he had never asked for RSS or BJP votes and claimed that Babu, who resides in Paravoor constituency from where the UDF leader is contesting, was anti-Congress because of certain remarks made against him by the party.

Babu, the state president of the pro-RSS outfit Hindu Aikya Vedi, told a TV channel that the opposition leader had earlier denied that he attended an RSS event in 2006, but now he has admitted that he had.

"So, who is lying. Similarly, in future, he will be forced to admit that he had sought RSS help in 2001 and 2006 to win the Assembly polls," Babu said.

He also said that the stand that the Congress has adopted now with regard to RSS was not the same in 2001 and 2006.

Babu claimed that Satheesan lost "pathetically" to CPI's P Raju in 1996 and thereafter sought the help of the RSS to win.