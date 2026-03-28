West Asia conflict pushes Keralites home; experts say shift 'temporary'

KOCHI: As tensions escalate in West Asia, anxiety is rippling through the lives of thousands of Indian expatriates—particularly Keralites, who form a significant share of the Gulf workforce.

With around 2.2 million Keralites living and working across the Gulf, fears of large-scale job losses are growing. But the reality on the ground is more layered: layoffs, unpaid leave, sectoral slowdowns, and a steady wave of return migration. For many, the journey back to Kerala is not permanent—just a pause in uncertain times.

Anu (name changed), a Kuwait-based airport employee from Thiruvalla, said the Gulf's long-standing appeal lies in its financial advantages. “People stay in the Gulf because they earn higher salaries, enjoy a better quality of life, and see faster career growth,” she said. “The zero income-tax policy allows them to save more, especially in countries like Kuwait.”

That stability, however, is beginning to fray. “Some employees have already been terminated without prior notice, while others have been asked to go on unpaid leave,” she said. “There is a real fear that if people return in large numbers, unemployment in India will rise.”

The tremors are being felt across sectors. Construction, infrastructure, hospitality, and oil-linked industries have slowed, hit by supply chain disruptions. Tensions along key transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz have choked the movement of materials, forcing companies to scale down operations. “Suppliers are hesitant to send goods, and insurance issues have made things worse,” Anu added. “This has led to shortages and pushed up prices of daily essentials.”