Surendran fires on all ‘development’ cylinders as BJP eyes Manjeshwar victory

KASARAGOD: K Surendran waits patiently at the Dhoomavathi Daivasthana at Kasaragod district’s Kumble town until the Theyyakolam completes the elaborate rituals. After the ceremonies, the ‘Kolam’ sits on a pedestal.

The NDA candidate then approaches the ‘Kolam’ to seek blessings. “Remember, janata is Janardhana (the people is God),” the ‘Kolam’, who represents the destroyer of evil, declares in Tulu.

It is the fourth time BJP leader K Surendran is contesting from Manjeshwar, which he knows like the palm of his hand. The BJP is determined to capture the constituency that slipped from its grasp by narrow margins in the past two assembly elections — 89 and 740 votes, respectively.

“Surendran’s victory was certain, but the SDPI candidate’s withdrawal has tightened the contest. Yet, he stands a good chance,” says Harish Rai, a taxi driver accompanying the candidate.

The day’s campaign begins with a party meeting in Puthige panchayat. Surendran then proceeds to St Monica Church, where he greets believers who have gathered for Holy Week prayers.

He then moves on to address a gathering at Gatty Samaja Hall. Throughout his interactions, Surendran effortlessly shifts between Malayalam, Tulu, and Kannada.

His prime campaign point is the backwardness of the constituency, which has long elected IUML candidates. “Look at the condition of the roads here. It is among the worst in the country,” he tells a gathering.