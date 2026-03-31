Surendran fires on all ‘development’ cylinders as BJP eyes Manjeshwar victory

KASARAGOD: K Surendran waits patiently at the Dhoomavathi Daivasthana at Kasaragod district’s Kumble town until the Theyyakolam completes the elaborate rituals. After the ceremonies, the ‘Kolam’ sits on a pedestal.
The NDA candidate then approaches the ‘Kolam’ to seek blessings. “Remember, janata is Janardhana (the people is God),” the ‘Kolam’, who represents the destroyer of evil, declares in Tulu.
It is the fourth time BJP leader K Surendran is contesting from Manjeshwar, which he knows like the palm of his hand. The BJP is determined to capture the constituency that slipped from its grasp by narrow margins in the past two assembly elections — 89 and 740 votes, respectively.
“Surendran’s victory was certain, but the SDPI candidate’s withdrawal has tightened the contest. Yet, he stands a good chance,” says Harish Rai, a taxi driver accompanying the candidate.
The day’s campaign begins with a party meeting in Puthige panchayat. Surendran then proceeds to St Monica Church, where he greets believers who have gathered for Holy Week prayers.
He then moves on to address a gathering at Gatty Samaja Hall. Throughout his interactions, Surendran effortlessly shifts between Malayalam, Tulu, and Kannada.
His prime campaign point is the backwardness of the constituency, which has long elected IUML candidates. “Look at the condition of the roads here. It is among the worst in the country,” he tells a gathering.
“The same is the case with sectors like education and health. There are other issues, too, like drinking water, that need immediate attention. The MLA here has spent only Rs 5 crore over the past five years, but the figure is about Rs 2,500 crore in Mangaluru. That means a place can be developed if there is the will.”
As the procession moves on, spiritual figure A Chakrapani Devapoojithaya welcomes the candidate to his house. Sitting in the reception room, BJP state committee member and former Kasaragod district president V Raveendran outlines the progress of the campaign.
“Things have changed positively for us this time,” Raveendran tells Chakrapani. “People in Manjeshwar have not had the opportunity to experience development all these years because those elected never cared for it. Surendran can bridge the gap between Manjeshwar and New Delhi.”
He adds that many members of the Muslim community also “seem to regret voting against the BJP earlier and are keen to correct that”.
Next, Surendran’s convoy halts at Bambrana at the request of local party workers waiting by the roadside. Among them is Muhammad Saleel, who resigned as IUML panchayat secretary six months ago.
“I joined the BJP with my family. There are many like me who are now positively inclined towards the party,” he smiles.
Saleel alleges that UDF candidate A K M Ashraf has been intimidating Muslims who have joined the BJP. “They call us Sangh agents. They do this to cover their failure,” he says as the day’s campaign comes to a close.