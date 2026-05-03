INTERVIEW | 'Snakebite accidental, indiscriminate killing can scuttle bio-balance': Kerala forest officer

Amid an intense summer, Kerala is witnessing a spike in snakebite deaths – seven within the past two weeks – which has spread panic among the people. TNIE speaks to Y Mohammed Anwar, deputy forest conservator and state nodal officer of the Snake Awareness, Rescue, and Protection App (SARPA) about the reasons behind the rise. A qualified mechanical engineer, Anwar joined the forest department in 2005 and has been involved in snake rescue for the past two decades.

After introducing SARPA, he has trained snake rescuers across the state over the past six years. His efforts have helped reduce snakebite deaths from 123 in 2018-19 to 18 in 2025-26. Excerpts

There has been a spike in snakebite cases across Kerala. What’s the reason?

The current fear is largely triggered by the sighting of small snakes. Only 18 people died of snakebites in Kerala in 2025-26, while 362 people died of rat fever. There are rat species that can produce up to 20 lakh offspring in three years. The consequences will be severe if we remove biological agents like snakes that control rat population. It is the breeding season of venomous species like cobra, common krait and Russell’s viper. By May, they will disappear from sight. Snakes avoid confrontation and come out only in search of water and food or due to extreme heat. The solution is not to kill every snake we encounter. We must learn healthy coexistence.

Does that mean there’s no overpopulation of snakes in the state?

These snakes were always around us. We are spotting them now for specific reasons. Small snakes are visible because it is the breeding season. In the case of adult snakes, scorching heat, high humidity, and scarcity of water or prey are driving them closer to human spaces.