LPG price hike: Hotels in Kerala to down shutters on May 6

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The steep rise in commercial LPG prices has jolted Kerala’s restaurant industry, with eateries warning of a 50-60% hike in menu prices. On Friday, the central government increased the price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 993, with the cost of a cylinder crossing Rs 3,000 in the state.

The decision has come as a further blow to food-business operators who are already on the verge of closure due to the LPG crisis triggered by tensions in West Asia.

Warning of job losses and a spike in food prices, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA) has called for a statewide shutdown on May 6, while demanding immediate relief measures from the Centre and state governments.

KHRA state president G Jayapal said the sector is already under severe stress and will not be able to absorb the latest LPG price hike.

He said that the situation is grave and the cumulative rise in cost of LPG, milk, vegetables, pulses, and cooking oil has made operations unsustainable. “Prices of essentials have skyrocketed. Coconut oil that once cost Rs 100 is now nearing Rs 300. Pulses are around Rs 150 per kg, chickpeas have crossed Rs 100, and even small lentils are touching Rs 170. Along with this, LPG prices have shot up drastically. To stay viable, we may have to raise menu prices by 50-60%,” he said.

At the same time, operators fear reduced footfall and decline in sales if the menu rates are hiked. “A steep hike is not practical. Even increasing the price of a cup of tea from Rs 12-14 to Rs 18-20 overnight is not feasible. A Rs 2 increase itself is difficult to sustain customers,” said Sasidharan, a restaurant owner in the state capital.