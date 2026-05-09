CPI(M) workers cross-voted in assembly polls, alleges Kerala Congress (M) chief Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Saturday alleged that CPI(M) workers indulged in cross-voting during the Kerala Assembly elections, in which the LDF suffered a major defeat.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference after a steering committee meeting convened to assess the reasons behind Kerala Congress (M)’s poor performance in the polls.

The party, a key constituent of the CPI(M)-led LDF, failed to win any of the 12 Assembly constituencies it contested.

The LDF lost power in the elections, managing to secure only 35 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while Kerala Congress (M) drew a blank.

Mani said multiple reasons for the defeat were identified during the meeting, but no one alleged that the LDF government had lagged in development activities.

“Development activities, including welfare pension distribution, were properly implemented. But questions were raised about whether these were reaching people properly. Doubts were also raised on whether a popular face could be given to these development activities,” he said.

He further alleged that party leaders pointed to cross-voting by CPI(M) workers in several constituencies.

“When all constituencies were evaluated, we received information that cross-voting by CPI(M) workers had taken place,” he said.

Mani also said doubts were raised during the meeting about whether the LDF government’s development activities had effectively reached the grassroots level.

“Similarly, minority communities distanced themselves from the front, and their consolidation helped the other front,” he said.