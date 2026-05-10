K C Joseph complains to AICC over 'fake posts' targeting Venugopal amid Kerala CM race

Senior Congress leader K C Joseph has complained to the AICC over the circulation of alleged fake Facebook posts in his name targeting party leader K C Venugopal amid the ongoing tussle within the party over the Kerala chief minister’s post.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the former minister sought action against those allegedly spreading the fake social media posts in his name.

The development comes at a time when intense discussions are underway within the Congress over the chief ministerial post, with senior leaders V. D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and Venugopal emerging as key contenders.

Joseph said similar fake posts were also being circulated in the names of several other Congress leaders without their knowledge.

"Whoever is behind this, it is nothing but pettiness," he said.

The veteran leader said he did not believe anyone who genuinely loved the Congress party would attempt to defame the organisation and its leaders before the public.

"Nobody should think they can gain anything through such activities. If I have anything to say, I will say it myself. Nobody needs to struggle on my behalf," Joseph added.

On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met in New Delhi with Satheesan, Venugopal and Chennithala, along with KPCC president Sunny Joseph and AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunshi, over the selection of the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) who will be the next chief minister of Kerala.

Later in the evening, the Kerala leaders and Dasmunshi jointly addressed reporters and appealed to party workers to refrain from demonstrations and flex board campaigns.

(With inputs from PTI)