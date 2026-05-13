High command ‘fury’ tilts Kerala CM race in favour of K C Venugopal

NEW DELHI/T’PURAM: As suspense mounts over the Congress high command’s decision on Kerala’s next chief minister, Rahul Gandhi’s consultations on Tuesday with former KPCC presidents and senior leaders are learnt to have dealt a major blow to V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition.

While AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal appears to have surged ahead in the race, backed by a majority of the newly elected MLAs, sources said the party is likely to announce its choice on Wednesday.

The high command believes the unruly incidents linked to the CM selection were not spontaneous, but orchestrated by certain leaders as a pressure tactic. The developments have reportedly irked the party leadership and could further boost the prospects of Venugopal.

Though it was widely expected that Rahul would seek leaders’ views on the next CM, a senior leader told the TNIE that “the issue did not come up at all”, noting that most of them had already conveyed their preferences to the party observers.

‘Rahul sought details of protests and social media attacks against leaders’

Instead, Rahul sought the details of the violent protest marches and social media attacks targeting party leaders, he said. The meetings reportedly became a platform for the high command to express its displeasure over the incidents.

At one point, Rahul was heard remarking “how social media platforms created for the party’s official campaign were being misused”.