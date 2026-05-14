'Humbly accepts party decision': Venugopal congratulates V D Satheesan on being named Kerala CM, assures support

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, who was projected as a key contender for the chief minister post in Kerala, on Thursday said he accepted the party leadership's decision naming V D Satheesan as the CM.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal said he wholeheartedly congratulated Satheesan and assured support to the UDF government in the state.
He further said that he had right from the start made it clear that he would accept the Congress decision, whatever it may be as the party is everything for him.
"So, that is my stand now. I humbly accept the party high command decision and will work to implement it. I am a loyal Congressman. For me the party is everything. I don't want an image at the cost of the party. I want to die shrouded in the party flag. Will give all support to the government in Kerala," he said.
On his meeting with Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day, Venugopal said the former Congress president and Priyanka Gandhi discussed the situation and the decision making process.
"They called me and asked me my opinion and we all discussed that. I am thanking the MLAs, party workers, party functionaries for the support they have given to me. Finally, the party took a decision and as a sincere Congressman we are all behind the party decision," he said.
"The Congress high command decided VD Satheesan as the chief minister for Keralam government. I am welcoming that decision wholeheartedly. I am congratulating Satheesan for this position. I think that people of Kerala have given a big verdict for the UDF. The government and the leadership of Satheesan can fulfil the aspirations and promises of the people of Kerala. Certainly, we are totally behind the government of Kerala," he also said.
He refused to answer queries whether the party has made him promises for not naming him as the Kerala CM.
Venugopal also said that the party leadership took a decision based on several factors and after considering all aspects.
He further said that he was not scared by any personal attacks on him by anyone.
He also asserted that there will be no issues in the party following the high command decision.
The Congress general secretary (organisation) also declined to respond to queries about whether there was any pressure from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the CM issue.
"Best wishes to my dear colleague Sh. @vdsatheesan on being chosen as the next CM of Keralam! We all welcome the Congress High Command's decision, the party is supreme. We will work together for the welfare and development of Keralam!" he said on X.
The party's decision comes more than 10 days after the results of the April Assembly polls in Kerala were declared.
The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party was finding it difficult to decide its chief ministerial face due to lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the ground level.
Besides, Satheesan and Venugopal, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was also in the race for the CM's post.
(With inputs from PTI)