'Humbly accepts party decision': Venugopal congratulates V D Satheesan on being named Kerala CM, assures support

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, who was projected as a key contender for the chief minister post in Kerala, on Thursday said he accepted the party leadership's decision naming V D Satheesan as the CM.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal said he wholeheartedly congratulated Satheesan and assured support to the UDF government in the state.

He further said that he had right from the start made it clear that he would accept the Congress decision, whatever it may be as the party is everything for him.

"So, that is my stand now. I humbly accept the party high command decision and will work to implement it. I am a loyal Congressman. For me the party is everything. I don't want an image at the cost of the party. I want to die shrouded in the party flag. Will give all support to the government in Kerala," he said.

On his meeting with Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day, Venugopal said the former Congress president and Priyanka Gandhi discussed the situation and the decision making process.

"They called me and asked me my opinion and we all discussed that. I am thanking the MLAs, party workers, party functionaries for the support they have given to me. Finally, the party took a decision and as a sincere Congressman we are all behind the party decision," he said.