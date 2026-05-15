Dawn of Satheesan era: Congress workers turn KPCC headquarters into carnival after CM pick

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a balmy Thursday afternoon, peppered by incessant slogans lionizing his efforts in coordinating the UDF campaign and leading the Congress party to a thumping assembly election win, chief minister-designate V D Satheesan paid a visit to Indira Bhavan, the headquarters of the KPCC, and met senior leaders, including KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, to share the joy on his elevation to the coveted post.

Escorted by police, Satheesan reached the office by 2.30 pm and remained there for about 40 minutes. The police had blocked the roads in front of the office and party workers waited on the the street to have a look of their leader. As Satheesan’s car approached Indira Bhavan, his supporters ran towards the motorcade, bringing it to a standstill.

The police and the party workers had to struggle to pave way for his car and with much difficulty he was ushered into the office compound.

The KPCC office, which otherwise mostly wore a deserted look, has been resembling a carnival ground since the UDF registered the victory in the polls.