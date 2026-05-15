KC Venugopal will remain in the game with 'powerplay', say his supporters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Till Thursday, for some, Congress organisational general secretary K C Venugopal was the ‘kingmaker’. A powerful ‘Goliath’. But all that changed as the political landscape around him shifted dramatically in a matter of hours.

Within party circles, the mighty Goliath appeared to fall before ‘David’ — V D Satheesan. And, with the tables now turned, the question being asked is: What next for the once-invincible and trusted lieutenant of Rahul Gandhi?

Venugopal’s name was among the first to emerge for the post of chief minister after the UDF’s sweeping victory in Kerala. His political rise — from KSU state president in 1988, Youth Congress state president, MLA, MP, state minister, Union minister, and finally to the Congress’s second most powerful organisational post — had long been regarded as enviable.

Consequently, he has as many detractors as admirers, with many now privately rejoicing his fall.

Meanwhile, there is palpable discontent within the Venugopal camp over the manner in which he was, according to his supporters, “disgracefully” elbowed out by the Congress high command.

“The high command should have asked him to stay away from the race if it had decided that Satheesan would be the chief minister,” said an associate of Venugopal. “Venugopal has played the role of kingmaker in several states while selecting chief ministers. However, in his own state, he could not even announce the next chief minister. The high command could have avoided such a humiliation.”