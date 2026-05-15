KC Venugopal will remain in the game with 'powerplay', say his supporters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Till Thursday, for some, Congress organisational general secretary K C Venugopal was the ‘kingmaker’. A powerful ‘Goliath’. But all that changed as the political landscape around him shifted dramatically in a matter of hours.
Within party circles, the mighty Goliath appeared to fall before ‘David’ — V D Satheesan. And, with the tables now turned, the question being asked is: What next for the once-invincible and trusted lieutenant of Rahul Gandhi?
Venugopal’s name was among the first to emerge for the post of chief minister after the UDF’s sweeping victory in Kerala. His political rise — from KSU state president in 1988, Youth Congress state president, MLA, MP, state minister, Union minister, and finally to the Congress’s second most powerful organisational post — had long been regarded as enviable.
Consequently, he has as many detractors as admirers, with many now privately rejoicing his fall.
Meanwhile, there is palpable discontent within the Venugopal camp over the manner in which he was, according to his supporters, “disgracefully” elbowed out by the Congress high command.
“The high command should have asked him to stay away from the race if it had decided that Satheesan would be the chief minister,” said an associate of Venugopal. “Venugopal has played the role of kingmaker in several states while selecting chief ministers. However, in his own state, he could not even announce the next chief minister. The high command could have avoided such a humiliation.”
Notably, it was Venugopal who played a major role in making Satheesan the leader of the opposition in 2021, even though Ramesh Chennithala enjoyed majority support in the Congress legislative party at that time.
Subsequently, however, the Venugopal camp got rattled as Satheesan began asserting control over the organisation. As a counter, Venugopal first tightened his grip over the Youth Congress by appointing loyalists. Then, during the KPCC reorganisation, his faction secured near-complete control over the organisation.
This was reflected in the distribution of Assembly election tickets, helping him secure the support of more than 40 MLAs for his chief ministerial ambitions.
Meanwhile, the Venugopal camp dismissed murmurs that the Satheesan faction had begun influencing these MLAs. Leaders close to Venugopal indicated that, as long as he enjoys the trust of Rahul and remains the AICC organisational general secretary, he would continue to play a major role in the state Congress in the coming days.
“In politics, power dictates everything. A Congress chief minister cannot move forward without relying on the AICC leadership. That dependence begins with cabinet formation,” said a veteran Congress leader.