Kerala CM selection: Priyanka Gandhi's role, senior leaders' backing turned tide in favour of VD Satheesan

NEW DELHI: A decisive role played by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and the strong backing of senior Congress leaders from Kerala worked in favour of V D Satheesan to edge out K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala in the final rounds of consultations to choose the chief minister pick for Kerala, said party sources.

While Congress ended 10 days of political uncertainty by naming Satheesan as the CM, the path to the decision-making was anything but smooth. The high-stakes battle for the CM post saw marathon meetings, swirling speculation, last-minute changes, and intense back-channel negotiations.

A key factor favouring Satheesan was the risk of potential by-elections if Venugopal were chosen. The UDF would have faced two polls -- Venugopal’s assembly seat and the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat -- under politically challenging conditions, senior leaders had warned.

Sources said Priyanka’s influence was critical, pushing for consideration of public sentiment and grassroots opinion when making the decision. The leadership was also mindful of the firm support Satheesan enjoyed from the Indian Union Muslim League, the UDF’s key ally.