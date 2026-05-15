Kerala CM selection: Priyanka Gandhi's role, senior leaders' backing turned tide in favour of VD Satheesan

NEW DELHI: A decisive role played by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and the strong backing of senior Congress leaders from Kerala worked in favour of V D Satheesan to edge out K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala in the final rounds of consultations to choose the chief minister pick for Kerala, said party sources.
While Congress ended 10 days of political uncertainty by naming Satheesan as the CM, the path to the decision-making was anything but smooth. The high-stakes battle for the CM post saw marathon meetings, swirling speculation, last-minute changes, and intense back-channel negotiations.
A key factor favouring Satheesan was the risk of potential by-elections if Venugopal were chosen. The UDF would have faced two polls -- Venugopal’s assembly seat and the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat -- under politically challenging conditions, senior leaders had warned.
Sources said Priyanka’s influence was critical, pushing for consideration of public sentiment and grassroots opinion when making the decision. The leadership was also mindful of the firm support Satheesan enjoyed from the Indian Union Muslim League, the UDF’s key ally.
Sources said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka held at least three rounds of discussions, anticipating potential setbacks in the 2029 general election. The internal divisions even spilled onto the streets. Early this week, posters appeared outside district Congress offices and Priyanka’s Wayanad office, warning Rahul against choosing Venugopal.
“Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer, but the people of Kerala will never forgive you,” read one of the posters.
The final push for Satheesan came after Rahul’s one-on-one consultations with senior leaders, including former KPCC presidents K Muraleedharan and V M Sudheeran, and veteran leader A K Antony. They stressed that public sentiment, as reflected in widespread protests across the state, should be a decisive factor in selecting the new chief minister.
It is learnt that Sudheeran briefed Rahul on Satheesan’s support across all sections of society. The reports from AICC observers had suggested Venugopal enjoyed strong backing, with at least 46 of 63 Congress MLAs in his favour.
Insiders say that Chennithala, despite his experience and seniority, was never seriously considered even as a compromise candidate.