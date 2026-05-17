Kerala CM-designate Satheesan announces new cabinet; IUML names ministers ahead of swearing-in

The Congress-led UDF on Sunday finalised the list of ministers for the new Kerala cabinet after two days of discussions, with Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan reaching Lok Bhavan to submit the names to Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan said the new ministry, comprising 20 ministers and the chief minister, would be sworn in on Monday. He later announced his ministerial team ahead of the swearing-in ceremony and said the list had been finalised after discussions among alliance leaders, taking into account social and regional balance within the coalition.

He said senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph would be inducted as ministers.

The UDF also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

The other announced ministers include PK Kunhalikutty, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, C P John, A P Anil Kumar, N Samsudheen, P C Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, K M Shaji, P K Basheer, V E Abdul Gafoor, T Siddique, K A Thulasi, O J Janeesh, as per a report by Manorama.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress in the UDF, announced its list of ministers for the new cabinet headed by Satheesan.

Party supremo Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said five leaders had been chosen to take up ministerial responsibilities in the new government. The names announced were P K Kunhalikutty, N Shamsuddin, K M Shaji, P K Basheer and V E Abdul Gafoor.

The announcement was made by Thangal at a press conference. He said the decision had been taken after internal discussions and in accordance with the coalition's power-sharing agreement.