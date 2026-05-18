Newly formed Kerala Cabinet clears free KSRTC travel for women, ASHA pay hike

Thiruvananthapuram: In its first Cabinet meeting after assuming office, the newly formed UDF government on Monday cleared two of its key election promises; free bus travel for women in KSRTC services and a hike in the honorarium of ASHA workers.

Announcing the decisions at a press briefing, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said women will be allowed to travel free in KSRTC buses from June 15. Detailed guidelines and modalities of the scheme will be announced later. The promise had figured prominently in the UDF’s election campaign and was part of the ‘Indira Guarantee’ commitments.

The Cabinet also approved a Rs 3,000 increase in the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers. At present, ASHA workers receive Rs 9,000, which will now go up to Rs 12,000. The Chief Minister said the increase marks the first phase of the revision and indicated that further hikes would be considered in the future.

Satheesan said the government was committed to addressing the long-standing demands of ASHA workers, but added that financial constraints had limited the immediate increase to Rs 3,000. The honorarium revision too had been a major assurance highlighted by the UDF during the Assembly election campaign.