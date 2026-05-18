VD Satheesan takes charge as Kerala CM, chairs first Cabinet meeting

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress-led UDF government at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium on Monday, Chief Minister V D Satheesan reached the State Secretariat and took charge in his chamber.

He was welcomed by staff members at the Secretariat with a bouquet.

Satheesan signed documents related to assuming office and then proceeded to the hall where Cabinet meetings are held.

Kerala Chief Secretary A Jayathilak was also present at the meeting.

Satheesan signed several documents and handed over copies to the ministers.

He is expected to brief the media later about the Cabinet meeting and the decisions taken.

The first to congratulate him after he assumed office was Kochi MLA Mohammed Shiyas.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan and 20 other ministers who took oath on Monday, arrived at the Lok Bhavan for a tea gathering hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

After the Governor, the first to arrive at Lok Bhavan was Minister P K Kunhalikutty in his official vehicle. He was followed by CM Satheesan and other ministers.

Arlekar interacted with the ministers during the tea gathering.

V D Satheesan, along with 20 other ministers, including senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph, IUML's PK Kunhalikutty, Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader Mons Joseph and CMP leader CP John took oath on Monday.