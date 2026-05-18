V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala Chief Minister with 20-member Cabinet as UDF returns to power after a decade

A decade after being pushed to the opposition benches, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stormed back to power in Kerala on Monday, with VD Satheesan taking oath as the state’s 13th Chief Minister at a high-voltage ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a packed Central Stadium drenched in Congress flags, drumbeats and chants of “UDF zindabad”, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Satheesan and his 20-member Cabinet, formally ending the CPI(M)-led LDF’s 10-year rule in the state.

Thousands of UDF workers and supporters from across Kerala flooded the capital city from early morning, turning the venue and surrounding roads into a sea of white khadi shirts and mundu. As Satheesan rose to take oath in the name of God, the crowd erupted in celebration, marking what many Congress workers described as the party’s biggest political comeback in years.