Kerala govt forms KM Chandrasekhar-led panel to bring out White Paper on State finances

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has constituted a special committee to prepare a white paper on the state's financial position.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of Finance Department officials chaired by Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

Former Cabinet Secretary Dr KM Chandrasekhar will head the committee, with Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary KR Jyothilal serving as convener. Economist Dr Narayana and CDS Director Dr Veeramani are the other members.

The white paper is expected to present a comprehensive picture of the financial strain the new government has inherited, laying the ground for its fiscal roadmap ahead.