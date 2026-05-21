Kerala CM VD Satheesan again uses full name in MLA oath amid row over ‘Menon’ surname

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday took oath as an MLA of the 16th State Legislative Assembly, once again reading out his full name, Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan, days after drawing criticism for using the caste surname ‘Menon’ during his swearing-in as chief minister.

At his oath-taking ceremony on Monday, Satheesan had used his complete name, triggering criticism from sections of social media and some Congress leaders.

Defending his decision at a press conference on Wednesday, Satheesan said he had merely mentioned his father’s name and saw nothing wrong in doing so on such an occasion.

“Why is it wrong if I mention my father's name. Shouldn't I remember him,” Satheesan had asked while speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting here.

He had also said that he wanted to mention his mother’s name too, but there was no scope for that.

The controversy surfaced after social media users compared his recent oath as chief minister with the one he took as a legislator in 2021, when he had identified himself simply as “V D Satheesan”.

On Thursday, while taking oath again as an MLA, Satheesan repeated his full name

(With inputs from PTI)