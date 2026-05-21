TK Govindan and Kunhikrishnan, who breached CPMs Kannur 'fort' take oath as MLAs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T K Govindan and V P Kunhikrishnan, former CPM leaders who rebelled against the party and successfully contested as independents in the assembly election, took oath as MLA on Thursday.

Both took a "solemn" pledge amid rousing welcome by the ruling front MLAs, who wildly thumped the desk to greet the two, who breached the party citadels of Payyannur and Taliparamba.

Govindan represents Taliparamba, while Kunhikrishnan represents Payyannur.

Govindan walked upto Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan and shook hands with him before taking the oath.

Kunhikrishnan greeted Pinarayi, but did not shook hands with him.