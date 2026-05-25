Despite much-vaunted change in leadership, issues persist in AMMA

KOCHI: Last August, when the new leadership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), with Shwetha Menon as president, assumed office, expectations were high. For movie fans and the general public, it marked the opportunity to set in motion a reform process within the Malayalam cinema industry following revelations and developments that trailed the release of the Hema Committee report.

However, even after the much-vaunted change, issues continue to persist in one of the largest film bodies in the state. The latest controversy saw joint secretary Ansiba Hassan putting in her papers, after she accused actor Tiny Tom and others of communal remarks and harassment.

“We wanted transparency, not power politics within the association. Controversies like this should have been avoided through proper communication. It also points to issues in administration,” said actor Maala Parvathi.

Besides Shwetha, the last AMMA election saw three other women securing key posts: Cuckoo Parameswaran, general secretary; Ansiba, joint secretary; and Lakshmi Priya, vice president. This came against the backdrop of the Hema Committee findings and persistent demands from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for greater representation.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Shwetha admitted that lack of respect for women was evident in the executive committee from day one. “I have come this far because I fight and react whenever required,” she said.