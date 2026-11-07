Abhijeet Dipke, Prakash Raj, to lead ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ rally to safeguard voting rights

KOCHI: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke, actor-activist Prakash Raj, and All India Students' Federation (AISF) national president Viraj Devang will participate in the ‘Jantar Mantar @ Kochi’ rally being organised in the city on Saturday evening to 'defend democracy and voting rights'.

The programme, scheduled to begin at 4 pm with a procession from Marine Drive, is part of a nationwide mobilisation against what the organisers describe as growing threats to democratic rights and the electoral process.

According to the organising committee, several leaders associated with protests in New Delhi will join the Kochi gathering, which is expected to draw thousands of participants cutting across political, caste and religious affiliations.

The organisers said political parties, mass organisations, trade unions, cultural groups and student, youth and women's organisations have extended support to the initiative.

Special emphasis is being placed on mobilising students, young people and women, besides running a social media campaign to spread awareness about the programme. Local organising committees have been formed in different parts of Kochi to coordinate participation.

The event will also feature cultural performances, including a musical presentation by Thrissur-based Karinthalakkootam, a short play by theatre group Nattak and folk songs.