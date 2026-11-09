Keralam begins ethanol testing in select petrol outlets across four districts

Keralam Food and Civil supplies Minister Anoop Jacob on Monday said that random inspections were being carried out at petrol outlets in four districts after allegations in Karnataka that fuel was being sold have ethanol content above permitted limit.

The minister said that samples will be collected randomly and sent for testing at a government lab from where the results will be available within 10 days.

Jacob told the media that complaints have been received in Keralam as well regarding vehicles damages prompting the government to order an investigation.

He said that outlets violating the prescribed 20 per cent ethanol content will be sealed shut and legal actions will be initiated against them. The samples are being collected from various locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

According to a 2014 state notification, issued under the Central Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to Taluk Supply Officers are empowered to conduct inspections and initiate legal action.