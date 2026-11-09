Keralam begins ethanol testing in select petrol outlets across four districts

Keralam Food and Civil supplies Minister Anoop Jacob on Monday said that random inspections were being carried out at petrol outlets in four districts after allegations in Karnataka that fuel was being sold have ethanol content above permitted limit.
The minister said that samples will be collected randomly and sent for testing at a government lab from where the results will be available within 10 days.
Jacob told the media that complaints have been received in Keralam as well regarding vehicles damages prompting the government to order an investigation.
He said that outlets violating the prescribed 20 per cent ethanol content will be sealed shut and legal actions will be initiated against them. The samples are being collected from various locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.
According to a 2014 state notification, issued under the Central Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to Taluk Supply Officers are empowered to conduct inspections and initiate legal action.
Last week, Karnataka alleged that major oil marketing companies were supplying petrol with ethanol content above the prescribed 20 per cent limit, with tests reportedly showing levels as high as 31.2 per cent. It has sought action against the companies.
Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad had said that the allegations were based on tests on petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.
Public sector oil marketing companies have refuted the claims that petrol sold at some retail outlets in Karnataka contained up to 31 per cent ethanol.
They said, the E20 petrol they supplied across the country, including Karnataka, conformed to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline, raising concerns over the sampling procedure and methodology.
The leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi cited Karnataka's findings on ethanol blending, questioned the centre on its assurances. And alleged that samples from outlets of IOC, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara and Shell had exceeded the limit.
(With inputs from PTI)