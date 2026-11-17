Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the ethanol content in petrol supplied by oil marketing companies had exceeded the prescribed 20 per cent limit, calling those making such claims "idiots who do not know science".

He said India had moved from E10 to E20 ethanol blending after extensive "scientific research and re-research" and approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Gopi alleged that several "evil" political claims were being made about ethanol blending, particularly allegations that the permitted limit had been exceeded.

"I will not call such persons any bad names. All I would say is that none of these idiots have any knowledge about science," he said.

Gopi said anyone was free to test the ethanol content in petrol and that he would not discourage such checks.

He maintained that the scientifically approved blending limit was 20 per cent and that this was the maximum ethanol content consumers would get from any retail fuel outlet.

"That is because the blending machinery is calibrated in such a way that when the ethanol content reaches 20 per cent, the valve will cut off. It is proven," he contended.