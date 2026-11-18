The emergency meetings were attended by members of the Church’s Working Committee, Advisory Council and Legal Cell.

The Catholicos said the government’s stand before the court in connection with the Patriarch’s visit had come as a shock to the Church.

He alleged that deliberate attempts had been made at the government level to undermine the Orthodox Church’s legitimate efforts to resolve the dispute and establish lasting peace.

“It is a matter of deep regret for us that this government has facilitated actions by an individual who possesses neither the authority nor the right to visit the churches of the Malankara Church. We wish to express our strong protest regarding this matter,” he said.

“A deep wound has been inflicted upon the heart of the Malankara Church. The Church believes that attempts have been made at the governmental level to officially undermine our just efforts towards achieving lasting peace within the Holy Church. Nevertheless, we shall continue our endeavours to establish peace,” he said.

He also questioned the government's claim before the court that peace initiatives within the Malankara Church were under way and had reached their final stages, stating that no such discussions were taking place anywhere.

Emphasising that the Church would not retreat from its pursuit of justice and truth, the Catholicos said it would continue the struggle in line with the steadfast position maintained by his predecessors. He concluded his remarks by reiterating the words of his predecessors: "Truth shall prevail."

The statement signals an escalation in the Orthodox Church's protest against the UDF government's position on the Malankara dispute, particularly its stand before the court in connection with the Patriarch's visit.