KOCHI: Former sports minister of Keralam V. Abdurahiman has been named as accused along with two others by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged irregularities in the failed bid to bring the Argentinian football star Lionel Messi and his team to Keralam.

On Friday, the UDF government granted permission to the (SIT) to include the former sports minister along with C Sathyapalan, the former private secretary to the minister, and U Sharafali, the former president of the Kerala State Sports Council, as accused in the case.

The SIT, constituted by the UDF government, had earlier registered a case against the sponsoring company and its managing director.

The three were named as accused after evidence emerged against them following an investigation into the failed bid to bring the Argentina team to the state ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026, sources said.

The SIT is expected to file a report before the magistrate court soon, sources said.

Even though Abdurahiman was questioned earlier as part of the probe, sources said that a fresh notice will be given to him to appear for further questioning.