The Congress leaders on Sunday gave varied responses over Padmaja Venugopal expressing interest in returning to the party after exiting the BJP, while leaving the decision to the state and national leadership.

Congress MLA Chandy Oommen said all those who wished to return to the party after correcting their mistakes should be welcomed, adding that several others were also waiting to come back from the BJP.

He was responding to reporters' questions about Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran and sister of Health Minister K Muraleedharan, who had quit the BJP and expressed her willingness to return to the Congress.

Chandy Oommen, son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, said the party should welcome all those wishing to return after correcting their mistakes rather than make an exception for any individual.

"Anyone can return to the party after correcting their mistakes. Everyone should be accommodated. It should not be just one person, but everyone," he said.

Oommen said that many of those who joined the BJP from the Congress are waiting to return.

"They must have realised the situation there and decided to come back. Everyone should be welcomed," he said.

He also said those returning should be given an opportunity to work for the party for another five years.

Meanwhile, KPCC president and Keralam Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said the party leadership would deliberate before taking a decision on Venugopal's request to return to the Congress.

He said he had read Venugopal's Facebook post, in which she expressed regret for hurting the sentiments of Congress workers by leaving the party and joining BJP.

"Her wish is to return to the Congress. She has also publicly expressed her desire to attend the next death anniversary of her father, veteran Congress leader Karunakaran, along with everyone. She has openly admitted that leaving the party was a mistake," he said.

Joseph said Venugopal's request would be considered by the national and state leadership, which would take an appropriate decision after deliberations.

Higher Education Minister Roji M John said the Congress party would decide on granting membership to Venugopal after due consultations.