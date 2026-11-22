CPI(M) leader and former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "pretending" to speak for ordinary people by questioning why corporates have not raised wages or created more jobs. He claimed that the "sudden concern" for workers was "nothing but political theatrics."

Vijayan, in an 'X' post, said that Modi spent 12 years cutting corporate taxes and extending concessions to big businesses, and was now "pretending to speak for ordinary people."

"This sudden concern for workers is nothing but political theatrics. When corporate profits soared while ordinary people struggled with stagnant wages and rising living costs, where was this concern, the former chief minister asked.

He further said that after building an economic model that favours corporates, Modi cannot now escape responsibility by putting on a show of confronting them.

Addressing a FICCI annual general meeting in Delhi recently, Modi had said that the government has taken several steps to improve the business environment, including reducing the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, simplifying tax return and refund processes and lowering GST rates on several products.

The PM had questioned industry leaders over the lack of commensurate job creation and salary increases despite the government's tax concessions, challenging businesses to translate higher consumer purchasing power into greater employment and economic activity.

(With inputs from PTI)