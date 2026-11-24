THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students seeking to change colleges or universities next year under Keralam's four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) could find it easier to carry the credits they have earned with them, under a set of proposed reforms aimed at removing hurdles in academic mobility.
An expert committee reviewing the programme has flagged inconsistencies in the recognition and transfer of academic credits, with delays in some cases stretching beyond a year for completed course credits and certificates to be reflected in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). This, the report says, affects students' academic progression and makes it difficult for them to move between institutions.
To address the problem, the committee has proposed a common digital credit-mapping portal integrated with the ABC to ensure uniform recognition of credits and facilitate inter-university student mobility. "This would enable mapping each course under the erstwhile Choice Based Credit and Semester System (CBCSS) to its corresponding FYUGP course," explained Prof Gladston Raj S, chairman of the expert panel.
Under the proposed mechanism, each legacy course would be mapped to its FYUGP equivalent based on learning outcomes, syllabus content, academic level, instructional hours and credits. Where differences in credit requirements arise, students could make up the shortfall through approved bridge or online courses instead of repeating subjects they have already passed.
The report has also pointed to inconsistent policies among universities in recognising credits earned through online platforms such as SWAYAM and NPTEL.
It proposes that universities approve eligible courses in advance, publish a semester-wise list and follow a common procedure for transferring the credits. Once students submit complete and verified documents, the recognised credits should preferably be incorporated into university records within 30 days.
The other major proposal concerns admission to the fourth year, when students move on to Honours or Honours with Research pathways. The committee has recommended a centralised admission and allotment mechanism for those seeking to pursue the fourth year in a college other than the one where they completed the first three years.
"This is particularly relevant for students whose home institutions do not offer their preferred specialisation or research pathway,"
Prof Galdston explained. Students would get first preference for Honours admission in their own institutions, subject to sanctioned intake.
For Honours with Research, the report proposes a 60:40 distribution of seats between institutional preference and open mobility. This arrangement, however, is subject to legal and regulatory examination.
Students could also retain provisional Honours admission while competing for Honours with Research seats elsewhere. A common academic calendar and transfer window, backed by standardised credit-mapping procedures, are also proposed to help students move between universities without losing an academic semester.
The committee has recommended completing the fourth-year admission process, including allotments, credit transfers and grievance redressal, before Semester VII begins.
The report also seeks to widen students' choice of minors by proposing single-faculty departments in emerging and interdisciplinary areas such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Bioinformatics, FinTech and Cybersecurity.
These could complement conventional disciplines without requiring colleges to establish entirely new departments.