THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students seeking to change colleges or universities next year under Keralam's four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) could find it easier to carry the credits they have earned with them, under a set of proposed reforms aimed at removing hurdles in academic mobility.

An expert committee reviewing the programme has flagged inconsistencies in the recognition and transfer of academic credits, with delays in some cases stretching beyond a year for completed course credits and certificates to be reflected in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). This, the report says, affects students' academic progression and makes it difficult for them to move between institutions.

To address the problem, the committee has proposed a common digital credit-mapping portal integrated with the ABC to ensure uniform recognition of credits and facilitate inter-university student mobility. "This would enable mapping each course under the erstwhile Choice Based Credit and Semester System (CBCSS) to its corresponding FYUGP course," explained Prof Gladston Raj S, chairman of the expert panel.

Under the proposed mechanism, each legacy course would be mapped to its FYUGP equivalent based on learning outcomes, syllabus content, academic level, instructional hours and credits. Where differences in credit requirements arise, students could make up the shortfall through approved bridge or online courses instead of repeating subjects they have already passed.

The report has also pointed to inconsistent policies among universities in recognising credits earned through online platforms such as SWAYAM and NPTEL.