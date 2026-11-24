KOCHI: The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has filed an appeal before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court challenging a single judge's order quashing the suspension of 16 students and directing the university to conduct special examinations for those who missed their exams.

Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, the university and its Syndicate filed the writ appeal on Monday, seeking to set aside the November 23 judgment of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan and stay its operation.

The single judge had quashed the suspension orders, the constitution of the inquiry committee, its report and the consequential Syndicate decision. The court had also directed the university to allow the students to attend regular classes and conduct special examinations within six weeks for students who missed their exams, referring to an undertaking given by the university before the Supreme Court.

The dispute arose from a protest held on the campus on August 13 during a Syndicate meeting. The students said they were protesting against infrastructure deficiencies, vacant teaching posts and delays in issuing certificates and fellowships. The university alleged that the protest turned violent, with protesters confining and assaulting the Vice-Chancellor and Syndicate members and damaging her official vehicle. Police registered two cases in connection with the incident.

The university suspended the 16 students on September 1 and constituted a five-member inquiry committee. Following an inquiry, the Syndicate on November 2 decided to revoke the suspension of 12 students subject to an apology and undertaking, while extending the suspension of four others by two months for allegedly entering the campus in violation of the suspension orders.

In its appeal, the university argues that the students should have approached the grievance redressal mechanism under the UGC Regulations, 2023. It also contends that the inquiry should not have been assessed using the strict standards applicable to departmental proceedings against government employees.

The university further challenges the direction to conduct special examinations, arguing that the students do not meet mandatory attendance and other academic requirements. It also maintains that the statement made before the Supreme Court was conditional and did not override university regulations.

The appeal argues that the disciplinary action was against alleged violence and intimidation, not peaceful dissent. The university has sought to have the single judge's judgment set aside.