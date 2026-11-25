THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has said it is unable to fulfil the fifth demand of the striking LPST rank holders to reduce the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio from 1:30 to 1:25. Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday maintained that the average ratio in government lower primary schools is already 1:19 and lowering it further was impractical.

Addressing a post-cabinet news briefing, Satheesan said a committee headed by the Chief Secretary would examine recruitment by the Public Service Commission against non-existent vacancies across departments.

Satheesan said the government was willing to hold further discussions with the LPST representatives to explain its position and resolve the impasse. "The government accepted four of the five demands despite the financial implications and was ready to issue orders on them once an understanding was reached and the agitation was withdrawn," he said.

Explaining the government’s position on the pupil-teacher ratio, Satheesan said government lower primary schools had 3.49 lakh students and 18,856 teachers, taking the average ratio to 1:19 against the prescribed norm of 1:30. Malappuram had the highest ratio at 1:25, while it was 1:11 in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, 1:12 in Idukki and 1:14 in Kannur, he said.