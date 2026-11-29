Actor Mohanlal has been conferred the prestigious ‘Top Grade’ certificate in the Drama category by Akashvani Thiruvananthapuram.

The recognition follows his voice performances in two radio plays featured in the All Kerala Radio Drama Festival, organised by Akashvani Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram from May 11 to 17 this year.

Mohanlal’s participation sparked renewed interest in the festival and radio drama as a medium. The festival returned after an eight-year hiatus.

He inaugurated the festival on May 11 by lending his voice to Daivathinte Manamaarukandu, written by Jayaraj Mithra and directed by Ruby Babu, transmission assistant in charge of the radio drama section at Akashvani Thiruvananthapuram.

The festival concluded on May 17 with Mohanlal’s voice performance in Kadankathayile Virunnukaran, written by Mohammed Roshan and directed by M V Sasikumar and N S Jayamohan.

The actor’s association with radio drama dates back to the late 1980s and 1990s, when he lent his voice to iconic productions such as Kaathukal Katha Parayunnu and Jeevanulla Prathimakal.

His recent return to radio drama came after a gap of 25 years, during which he rose to become one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars. His participation also coincided with his being named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award last year.

At the time of the festival, Mohanlal did not hold an Akashvani. “There were several graded artists among film personalities, like Thilakan,” says Ruby.

The certificate is a formal recognition of his enduring association with the medium and his contribution to Malayalam radio drama, says PA Biju, head of programmes.

The honour was presented to the actor in Kochi on Saturday by Dr AG Baiju, regional channel manager, Akashvani Thiruvananthapuram, and PA Biju, on behalf of the director general of Akashvani.