VACB announces special team to investigate cases against Pinarayi Vijayan, family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has announced the formation of two teams to probe the cases registered against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the Exalogic-CMRL pay-off case.

SP EN Suresh, Vigilance Special Investigation Unit 2 will head the probe in the case against Pinarayi, while Vigilance Special Cell, Kozhikode SP Balakrishnan will head the team that will investigate the case against former PWD minister and Pinarayi's son-in-law P A Mohammed Riyas.

Pinarayi's daughter Veena T is an accused in both the cases.

SP Emmanuel Paul, who prepared both the FIRs, will be retiring after two months. Hence, it was decided to hand over the probe to two teams headed by the SPs, who were sent to Vigilance on deputation on Thursday night. The probe will be monitored by the Vigilance IG, while Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham will conduct overall supervision.

The investigation, however, will gain momentum only after the HC division bench delivers its verdict on the plea filed by Pinarayi, Veena T and Riyas challenging the single judge order directing the vigilance to file cases against them. The statements of the accused will be recorded after the verdict.

The VACB on Monday had registered two cases, charging the trio with corruption and criminal conspiracy.